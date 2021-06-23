Cancel
Lafayette, LA

SpayNation donates FIDO bags to the Lafayette Fire Department

By KATC News
KATC News
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3m4um2_0adPbn5h00

SpayNation for Dogs and Cats has donated 45 FIDO Bags to the Lafayette Fire Department.

The donation comes after a successful fundraising event during SOLA Giving Day, the fire department states.

According to LFD, The FIDO Bag, a program through the Fetch Foundation, is equipped with lifesaving tools to administer medical attention to pets experiencing smoke inhalation from a home fire. Each fire truck in the city will be equipped with a FIDO Bag after firefighters receive training on the use of the new equipment with the help of Veterinarians from SpayNation.

Volunteer Fire Departments in the parish will also be offered FIDO Bags to outfit their fire trucks as well.

In April Lafayette Fire Department partnered with SpayNation during the annual SOLA Giving Day with the hope of equipping every fire truck in the parish of Lafayette with a FIDO Bag. With the donations from the community and SpayNation for Dogs and Cats, LFD says they will be able to place a FIDO Bag in each fire station, if not every fire truck in the parish.

“The mission of our fire department is to save life and property, pets included”, states Alton Trahan, Lafayette Fire Department. “Readily access to the specialized equipment in the FIDO Bags would be a tremendous asset to providing aid to a pet with smoke inhalation.”

FIDO Bags from the Fetch Foundation include various-sized oxygen masks specially designed for animals, burn sheets, bandages, rinsing saline, protective restraints and other supplies.

Dr. Shelly Liles Fontenot, SpayNation medical director, and Courtney Bustle, SpayNation Board member, presented the donations to Fire Chief Robert Benoit and firefighters today. Dr. Fontenot will assist with the training of first responders on the equipment over the next two months.

