Louisville, KY

Guard El Ellis Talks Transition to Louisville

By Matthew McGavic
Posted by 
LouisvilleReport
LouisvilleReport
 8 days ago

(Photo of El Ellis: Tallahassee C.C. Athletics)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - After signing with the Louisville men's basketball program last November, JUCO guard El Ellis officially moved onto campus earlier this month, alongside fellow newcomers Jarrod West, Noah Locke, Michael James and Roosevelt Wheeler. He took some time to meet with the media, and discussed his transition to Louisville, what his role on the team will be, and more.

Below is the transcript from the press conference, as well as the video:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1h4bed_0adPbbUz00

(On how he has adjusted to campus, his teammates and coaching staff since moving)

Right now, I feel like I've adjusted really well. We had a really good press practice today. Just everyday, I'm just trying to get better. The coaching staff and the rest of my teammates are really helping me adjust.

(On how competitive and spirited practice has been)

Every practice is really competitive. Every day, everybody's going at each other trying to get better, especially with the way we're playing this year. It's really exciting, and every day, we're just happy to be there and practice.

(On how he wants to show that his skills can translate from JUCO to Louisville)

Really just trying to get better every day, honestly. I know that's going to help the team, just playing hard and just trying to help us win. That's gonna be the main thing. Everything else will come together if I just do that.

(On what his role is going to be on the team)

I feel like I'm gonna play the point guard position this year, but I'm also going to play off the ball, especially with how good the guards we have, and just how interchangeable the whole team is. Everybody won't have their own role necessarily, everybody can just play in transition. So, running the court, that's what we want to do.

(On his impression of the news guys)

All of us new guys have really bonded together really well. We actually bonded with with the rest of the guys. It's like all of us, we've been knowing each other for a long time, it's not even like that. I'm glad that we'd be able to bond so easily.

(On how much different has practice been compared to JUCO)

Really just what was so different was the physicality, the pace, and just playing around a bunch of really good guys. That's been so much different. But it's also very helpful, because it makes my job way easier, and I know I have really good guys around me.

(On how he's progressed at being more aggressive and making faster decisions)

Everyday you can see I'm getting a lot better. Like today, I was really aggressive in practice, and it showed. I just got to keep that in mindset every day, just being aggressive, and everything else will fall into place.

(On his early impressions of transfers Jarrod West and Noah Locke)

Knowing the fact that all of us can play on the ball or off the ball is going to be really good. We don't have to wait in transition, we can get in and go. Just being able to play with guys that can shoot the ball, and just know my game and know their game, it just makes it so much easier for them to get each other in spots and get each other good looks.

(On what is going to be different about the offense, what some of the fun aspects about it are)

With my game, just being able to play fast. That's what we're gonna be doing. We're going to play fast, we're gonna play in transition, and that's what everyone wants to see. That's what we're working on every day. Just getting up and down, and that's really gonna help with with the versatility we have this year.

(On if he's set any personal goals)

My goal is just to get stronger, and I have. The weight room was a big priority for me. I took that big challenge this summer, and just trying to get better each and every day. I want to be around 185, somewhere around there. I'm pushing 180 right now.

(On whose game he admires and reminds him of himself)

A lot of fast-paced guards. I watch a lot of John Wall, De'Aaron Fox. Damian Lillard, he can really shoot the ball. I just try to take bits and pieces of a lot of guards in the NBA, and just look at the different things they do.

