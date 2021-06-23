Cancel
Seagate Unveils Their Latest Gaming SSD, FireCuda 530

Cover picture for the articleAt their inaugural virtual gaming event today, Seagate Technology revealed its latest SSD designed specifically for PC gamers, the FireCuda 530. The data storage titan is bringing the latest PCIe Gen4 NVMe technology to this new solid-state drive later this summer, pushing their lineup to the cutting edge of speed and performance. With sequential read speeds up to 7300 MB/s, the FireCuda 530 works up to two times faster than PCIe Gen3 SSDs, and up to 12 times faster than SATA-based alternatives.

