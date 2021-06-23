Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Glen Cove, NY

Obituaries: Week of June 23

By Obituaries
glencoverecordpilot.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGeraldine M. Abbondandolo, of Glen Cove, died on June 12 at age 58. Beloved wife of the late Curtis. Loving mother of Miriah Anne (John) of Vermont. Loving daughter of Joseph and Carla Abbondandolo. Dear sister of Lena Boris (the late Gregory), Joseph (Kathy), William (Lynn) and Tom (Donna). Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews and cousins. Geraldine was a loving soul who loved horses and all animals, she will be deeply missed. Visitation was held at Dodge-Thomas Funeral Home. Funeral Mass at the Church of St. Rocco in Glen Cove. Interment Locust Valley Cemetery.

glencoverecordpilot.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Glen Cove, NY
State
Vermont State
City
Oyster Bay, NY
City
Chelsea, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Animals#The Church Of St Rocco#Christian#Oyster Bay Funeral Home
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
News Break
Chelsea F.C.
Related