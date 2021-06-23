Obituaries: Week of June 23

Geraldine M. Abbondandolo, of Glen Cove, died on June 12 at age 58. Beloved wife of the late Curtis. Loving mother of Miriah Anne (John) of Vermont. Loving daughter of Joseph and Carla Abbondandolo. Dear sister of Lena Boris (the late Gregory), Joseph (Kathy), William (Lynn) and Tom (Donna). Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews and cousins. Geraldine was a loving soul who loved horses and all animals, she will be deeply missed. Visitation was held at Dodge-Thomas Funeral Home. Funeral Mass at the Church of St. Rocco in Glen Cove. Interment Locust Valley Cemetery.