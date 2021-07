Since ESPN landed NHL rights back in March, with those rights beginning this fall, the network has been assembling a cast of on-air talent. On Tuesday, they officially announced who will be on their coverage this fall, and while the additions of many of those names have been previously covered here, there were a few new ones. Perhaps key amongst those are Cassie Campbell-Pascall (analyst, previously with CBC and Sportsnet), Rick DiPietro (analyst, also a morning show host for 98.7 ESPN New York), Hilary Knight (analyst, also currently a PWHPA and U.S. women’s national team player) and Blake Bolden (reporter, also currently a NWHL player). Many of those names were first reported by Sean Shapiro of The Athletic Monday night. Here’s a video ESPN put out around the announcement: