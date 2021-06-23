Primghar Students on NWC Dean’s List
Paige Ginger* and Luke Jenness#, students at Northwestern College in Orange City, Iowa, have earned a spot on the Academic Dean’s List for the spring 2021 semester.The Dean’s List is comprised of students who have achieved a semester grade point average of 3.50 or above while carrying a minimum of 12 graded hours. This semester, 372 students qualified for the Dean’s List. Students who earned a GPA of 3.75 or higher are considered Collegiate Scholars, designated with an asterisk. Of the 234 Collegiate Scholars, 78 of them maintained a perfect 4.0 average . . .belltimescourier.com