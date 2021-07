Fees to visit and camp at state parks throughout Idaho increased June 10, to comply with a new state law passed by legislators. The daily fee at most state parks for both Idaho residents and out-of-state visitors is $7. Non-residents will pay double that amount at Bear Lake, Hells Gate, Priest Lake and Round Lake state parks. Idaho residents can buy a $10 state park passport when they license their vehicles. That passport allows entry into all state parks for one year. Other people can buy a year-long pass for $80, which allows unlimited entry into parks.