South O’Brien Girls Upset Class 3A #10 Sioux Center

By Coach Heather Struve The South O’Brien Softball team came away with a 2-0 win over a very successful Sioux Center team on Friday, June 19th at Swanson Sports Complex! This was a super defensive effort by the Wolverines, as they played a clean seven innings! Grace Fuhrman was just as impressive in the center circle. She allowed just three hits, no runs, walked two and struck out three. The impressive part was that she coaxed 10 fly outs out of the Warrior hitters.The Wolverines struck early with a run as Hannah Dau set the tone . . .