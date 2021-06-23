Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sioux Center, IA

South O’Brien Girls Upset Class 3A #10 Sioux Center

belltimescourier.com
 7 days ago

By Coach Heather Struve The South O’Brien Softball team came away with a 2-0 win over a very successful Sioux Center team on Friday, June 19th at Swanson Sports Complex! This was a super defensive effort by the Wolverines, as they played a clean seven innings! Grace Fuhrman was just as impressive in the center circle. She allowed just three hits, no runs, walked two and struck out three. The impressive part was that she coaxed 10 fly outs out of the Warrior hitters.The Wolverines struck early with a run as Hannah Dau set the tone . . .

belltimescourier.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sioux Center, IA
County
O'brien County, IA
Sioux Center, IA
Sports
Local
Iowa Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Discount Code#Sports Complex#Wolverines#Menu Bar
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Softball
News Break
Sports
Related
New York City, NYPosted by
CBS News

Eric Adams' lead tightens in New York City Democratic mayoral primary after unofficial ranked-choice tally

Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams holds a slim lead in the New York City Democratic mayoral primary, with a two-point edge over former Sanitation Commissioner Kathryn Garcia in the latest round of incomplete and unofficial election results released Wednesday. It was the second time in two days that election officials tabulated the ballots and released the results of New York City's first citywide ranked-choice election.
Mcallen, TXPosted by
The Hill

Trump brings show to border

PHARR, Texas — Former President Trump hasn’t formally announced a comeback bid in 2024, but he’s dusting off his old campaign playbook, diving back into the red-hot immigration issue that catapulted him to the White House in 2016. Trump on Wednesday returned to the southern border and his favorite campaign...