Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Giles County, TN

2022 WKSR Community Auction Application Guidelines

radio7media.com
 13 days ago

Applications are now being accepted for a local charity that will be chosen for the 2022 WKSR Radio Community Auction. Each year WKSR radio reserves two Sundays in February to host an on-air charity auction. The community is invited to donate items, services, baked goods and more to be auctioned, and proceeds go to the selected organization that provides valuable services to Giles County. A committee of Giles County citizens will evaluate each application and choose the recipient.

radio7media.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pulaski, TN
Local
Tennessee Society
County
Giles County, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Charity Auction
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Society
News Break
Charities
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Pentagon to rebid JEDI cloud contract at center of Microsoft-Amazon dispute

WASHINGTON, July 6 (Reuters) - The U.S. Defense Department canceled its $10 billion JEDI cloud-computing project on Tuesday and will seeks bids on a new contract, saying in a statement that tech giants Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O) and Amazon.com (AMZN.O) are the only providers "capable of meeting the department's requirements." Microsoft...
Public SafetyPosted by
NBC News

Ransomware attack on software manager hits 200 companies

A successful ransomware attack on a single company has spread to at least 200 organizations and likely far more, according to cybersecurity firm Huntress Labs, making it one of the single largest criminal ransomware sprees in history. The attack, first revealed Friday afternoon, is believed to be affiliated with the...
Florida StatePosted by
CNN

Tropical Storm Elsa heads toward Florida

A second major airport announces closures ahead of potential Elsa impacts. A second major Florida airport announced closures Tuesday ahead of potential impacts from Tropical Storm Elsa. According to a statement on the Southwest Florida International Airport’s website, “there will be flights cancelled this afternoon.” RSW is located in Fort...
NHLABC News

Columbus Blue Jackets' Matiss Kivlenieks dies in fireworks accident

A mishap involving fireworks on the Fourth of July took the life of Columbus Blue Jackets goalie Matiss Kivlenieks, investigators said. First responders in Oakland County, Michigan, rushed to the scene of the incident Sunday night where they found the 24-year-old injured, the Blue Jackets said in a statement. Kivlenieks succumbed to his injuries soon after help arrived, the team said.
NBAPosted by
The Hill

ESPN replaces Rachel Nichols as sideline reporter for NBA Finals

ESPN is replacing Rachel Nichols as its main sideline reporter for the NBA Finals beginning Tuesday after behind-the-scenes remarks by the longtime reporter and television personality sparked controversy inside and outside the network. Nichols, who is white, will be replaced by Malika Andrews, who is Black. “We believe this is...

Comments / 0

Community Policy