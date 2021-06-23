2022 WKSR Community Auction Application Guidelines

Applications are now being accepted for a local charity that will be chosen for the 2022 WKSR Radio Community Auction. Each year WKSR radio reserves two Sundays in February to host an on-air charity auction. The community is invited to donate items, services, baked goods and more to be auctioned, and proceeds go to the selected organization that provides valuable services to Giles County. A committee of Giles County citizens will evaluate each application and choose the recipient.