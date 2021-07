In the last two weeks FC Juarez’ PR value has skyrocketed to be the most talked about team in Mexican soccer this preseason ahead of the 2021 Apertura season. The Bravos and their ownership group, which MountainStar Sports Group is a part of, opened their wallet and gave a hint of the financial firepower that they are capable of to the rest of Liga BBVA MX when they hired Ricardo “Tuca” Ferretti as the new head coach and Miguel Angel Garza as the new team president.