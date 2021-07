Cracker Barrel has been around for a long time and has come to be associated with delicious and homey Southern comfort food. Per Country Living, the first outlet was launched in 1969 by Dan Evins in Lebanon, Tennessee. Everything was prepared from scratch including cornbread, something that the restaurant continues to do even now. Its menu items are wildly popular among its loyal customers. Consider this: Customers order around 11 million Chicken n' Dumplins each year. Phew, what a number! Other popular items include pancakes, bacon, chicken tenders, moon pies, and a lot more.