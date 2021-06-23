Primghar Council Approves Contract and Purchase Agreement
By Mari Radtke The council voted to approve the consent agenda which included the Library Board minutes, the golf course board minutes, Pro-Go and Shortee’s tobacco permits and accepting the liquor license from Sweeney’s Clubhouse to serve at the Cobblestone Days Street Dance. The resignation of Leon Hunt from the Library Board was accepted with regret and with gratitude for his many years of service to the library. His term expires July 1, 2021. Mr. Hunt is unsure how many 6-year terms he has served, but says, “I have served for a long time. I . . .belltimescourier.com