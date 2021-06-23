Breezy Point City Council member Mark Miller resigns
Halfway into his first year in office, Mark Miller resigned his Breezy Point City Council seat Wednesday, June 23. City Administrator Patrick Wussow confirmed Miller submitted his resignation letter at 2 p.m. June 23. The letter, dated June 23 and addressed to the city of Breezy Point and to the attention of Wussow, reads: "I, Mark Miller, Effective Immediately Resign my position as City Council Member for the City of Breezy Point."