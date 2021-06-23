John McAfee, Antivirus Software Creator Awaiting Extradition, Found Dead in Prison at 75
According to the Associated Press, authorities are investigating the cause of death. His lawyer, however, told Reuters that McAfee died by suicide. A statement from the regional Catalan government did not name McAfee, but described attempting to revive a 75-year-old U.S. citizen who was awaiting extradition to his country. Just hours earlier, Spain’s National Court ruled for McAfee’s extradition to the United States.www.newstimes.com