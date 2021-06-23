Hermitage Artist Retreat Receives $260,000 in Grants
The Hermitage Artist Retreat recently received two major grants that will be directed to historic preservation efforts and artist impact in the community. The Hermitage received $110,000 from the William G. and Marie Selby Foundation, Inc., to assist with the restoration and rehabilitation of the historic Hermitage House. The organization also received a $150,000 grant from the Charles & Margery Barancik Foundation for its “Artist Impact SRQ” initiative, an expansion of the Hermitage’s growing community outreach and education programs, enhancing the Hermitage’s support for its artists and broadening the organization’s reach and impact in schools and underserved communities.www.sarasotamagazine.com