Some Missouri farmers are embracing a non-traditional planting practice that increases soil health and, unbeknownst to most, is more climate friendly. Tillage has been a common practice in cropland farming for centuries. However, evidence shows that the process of breaking soil and turning it over can do more harm than good for the ground and atmosphere. To improve the health of their soil, some farmers have either partially or completely stopped tilling before planting crops—a practice known as no-till farming.