(Published in The Norman Trans...

Case No. PB-21-167 All creditors having claims against ROBERT PAUL BECHER, Deceased, are required to present the same, with a description of all security interests and other collateral (if any) held by each creditor with respect to such claim, to the named Personal Representative, c/o R. Lindsay Bailey, P.O. Box 1521, Norman, Oklahoma, 73070, on or before the following presentment date: August 10, 2021, or the same will be forever barred.