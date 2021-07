The report of the proposed deal Comcast is considering has been flagged down as pure speculation by the firm’s spokesperson. The shares of the American telecommunications company Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA) have slipped upon news the firm is considering a deal with players in the content streaming niche. Per a Wall Street Journal report, the company made its foray into the world of entertainment about a decade ago when it acquired NBCUniversal. Following the success of that venture, the firm is now exploring a shift into streaming services to take the battle to Roku Inc (NASDAQ: ROKU), and Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN).