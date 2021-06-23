Watch Dustin Poirier finish Conor McGregor in their rematch | UFC 264 free fight

We are now just a few weeks away from the return of Conor McGregor, who is looking to get back to winning ways, following his defeat to Dustin Poirier back at UFC 257. This saw him beaten in the second round via TKO, which meant the pair are now 1-1 in their two meetings to date. The trilogy is now a fascinating contest and one that certainly divides opinion, with McGregor the marginal favourite heading into the contest and he is also coming in for much support from fans in PA and across the US and the rest of the World. The big question is whether he can return to winning ways, as his only victory in the cage since back in 2016 came against Donald Cerrone in 2020 and in Poirier, he faces without a doubt one of the best in the division and the sport in general.