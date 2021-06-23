Cancel
UFC

Watch Dustin Poirier finish Conor McGregor in their rematch | UFC 264 free fight

By MMAWeekly.com Staff
MMAWeekly.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWatch the second fight between Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor that took place earlier this year on Fight Island in Abu Dhabi at UFC 257 in January. The trilogy rubber match between Poirier and McGregor will headline UFC 264 on Saturday, July 10. (Courtesy of UFC)

www.mmaweekly.com
UFCchatsports.com

UFC 264: Poirier vs. McGregor 3 updates, news, fight card

Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier fight for the third time on July 10 in the blockbuster main event of UFC 264, which takes place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. McGregor (22-5) is a former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion, as well as being the most popular athlete in mixed martial arts history. Poirier (27-6, 1 NC) is a former UFC interim lightweight champion and a top-ranked UFC lightweight contender.
UFCworldboxingnews.net

UFC star predicts “Oscar De La Hoya beats Conor McGregor in a minute”

Ten-time world champion pugilist Oscar De La Hoya would take out MMA’s Conor McGregor “in a minute” if they met in a boxing match exhibition. That’s the view of UFC legend Henry Cejudo who spoke about the possible fight on a taping on Mike Tyson’s HotBoxin’ Podcast. Reporter Elie Seckbach,...
Combat SportsBoxingNews24.com

De La Hoya: Mayweather rematch will outdo McGregor fight

By Allan Fox: Oscar De La Hoya predicts that his rematch with Floyd Mayweather Jr will outdo the 4.4 million pay-per-view buys Floyd’s fight with Conor McGregor hauled in when they fought in 2017. De La Hoya believes the boxing public will be enthusiastic about watching him and the 44-year-old...
UFCbreezejmu.org

Opinion | Why McGregor must beat Poirier in trilogy fight

“The Notorious” Conor McGregor is preparing for what might be the most important fight of his career to date at UFC 264. He’ll face Dustin “The Diamond” Poirier in the third fight between the two. McGregor defeated Poirier in the first meeting in September 2014 by knockout (KO). Poirier avenged...
UFCMMAmania.com

Kamaru Usman: Conor McGregor has money, but ‘bro, you got knocked out’

Kamaru Usman and Conor McGregor have championship credentials in common, but “Nigerian Nightmare” admits that the global star power of “Notorious” is something he can’t relate to. Usman (19-1) recently appeared on the True Geordie Podcast and talked about the pressure on McGregor (22-5), the latter of whom has teased an eventual UFC Welterweight title run.
UFCYardbarker

(Video) UFC drop spine-tingling McGregor vs. Poirier 3 promo

The biggest fight of the year, so far, is now just a matter of weeks away. UFC lightweight stars Conor McGregor and old rival Dustin Poirier are set to collide on July 11th at UFC 264. Coming into the mouth-watering match up, both fighters hold a previous win over each...
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Conor McGregor ‘Sad Injury’ Photo Stuns UFC Fans

Conor McGregor is one of the top UFC heavyweights in the world and his trilogy fight with Dustin Poirier is not only highly-anticipated but coming soon as the fight takes place on August 10th. However, some fans of the sport are speculating that McGregor might very well have an injury which could endanger the possibility of the match taking place. This ‘insane’ Conor McGregor money offer was recently leaked.
UFCPosted by
bjpenndotcom

Conor McGregor flaunts his physique 12 days away from UFC 264 (Photo)

UFC superstar Conor McGregor flaunted his incredible physique 12 days away from his UFC 264 main event trilogy fight against Dustin Poirier. McGregor and Poirier meet in the main event of UFC 264, which takes place on July 10 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. This will be the third and, presumably, the final meeting between these two bitter rivals. McGregor took home the first fight between these two back in 2014 when he knocked Poirier out at UFC 178. Seven years later and they met again earlier this year at UFC 257, this time with Poirier knocking McGregor out. With the all-time series between the two now 1-1, the trilogy fight next weekend will be massive.
UFCMMAmania.com

Conor McGregor wins by knockout!!! Well, that’s according to Georges St-Pierre

Conor McGregor will defeat Dustin Poirier by knockout. That’s according to former UFC two-division champion Georges St-Pierre, who expects “Notorious” to emerge victorious in the UFC 264 pay-per-view (PPV) main event on July 10 inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. LIVE! Stream UFC 264 Here. HE’S BACK! Former two-division...
UFCMMAmania.com

Ex-champ reveals how Conor McGregor blew his one chance to escape UFC contract

Former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) lightweight champion Conor McGregor, who also held gold at 145 pounds, had an opportunity to escape his restrictive UFC contract back in late 2017, but instead chose to bring Dana White and Co. into his boxing match against pugilistic icon Floyd Mayweather. That’s according to...
UFCmymmanews.com

UFC 264 – Can Conor McGregor return to winning ways

We are now just a few weeks away from the return of Conor McGregor, who is looking to get back to winning ways, following his defeat to Dustin Poirier back at UFC 257. This saw him beaten in the second round via TKO, which meant the pair are now 1-1 in their two meetings to date. The trilogy is now a fascinating contest and one that certainly divides opinion, with McGregor the marginal favourite heading into the contest and he is also coming in for much support from fans in PA and across the US and the rest of the World. The big question is whether he can return to winning ways, as his only victory in the cage since back in 2016 came against Donald Cerrone in 2020 and in Poirier, he faces without a doubt one of the best in the division and the sport in general.
UFCMMAmania.com

Free fight! UFC posts Conor McGregor vs Nate Diaz 2 full video replay from UFC 202

Former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) lightweight champion Conor McGregor, who also wore gold at 145 pounds, is making his return to the Octagon to settle his score with longtime nemesis (and fellow ex-featherweight) Dustin Poirier. LIVE! Stream UFC 264 Here. HE’S BACK! Former two-division “champ champ,” Conor McGregor — still...
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Khabib Sends Bold Warning To Dustin Poirier

Khabib Nurmagomedov is undoubtedly one of the best MMA fighters in the history of the MMA world and finally ended his career while still being undefeated and at the top. Since his retirement, Khabib has been enjoying life in other ways. Khabib also revealed UFC’s short and fat heavyweight. Nurmagomedov’s...
UFCCBS Sports

UFC 264: Poirier vs. McGregor 3 odds, predictions: MMA insider shares surprising fight card picks

One of the most anticipated trilogies in combat sports will take place on Saturday, July 10 at UFC 264, as former two-division champion Conor McGregor takes on former interim titleholder Dustin Poirier in the main event. Their much-anticipated third clash tops the marquee from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, with the main UFC 264 fight card slated for a 10 p.m. ET start. McGregor is perhaps the biggest star ever employed by the promotion, but his mythical status has been diminished by losses in three of his last six fights. One of those defeats was a stoppage loss at the hands of Poirier, who cemented his own status as one of the sport's biggest stars with a clean knockout of the trash-talking Irishman in January.
UFCYardbarker

(Photo) Conor McGregor shows off black-eye ahead of UFC 264

UFC Irish superstar Conor McGregor has been pictured showing off a nasty looking black eye just weeks away from his huge UFC 264 trilogy bout against Dustin Poirier. Coming into next month’s eagerly-anticipated pay-per-view, McGregor, who is desperately seeking a second triumph over his American opponent, has clearly been putting the sparring hours in.