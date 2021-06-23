Repeat sexual offender sentenced to more than 100 years in prison

A 25-year-old woman who was shot in the head by the gunman involved in a 33-hour standoff with police in Dauphin County was trying to evict the man from her apartment. Court filings show Lower Paxton Township police answered a domestic violence call at the Pennswood apartment complex earlier on Monday, the same day the standoff began. That first police response was prompted by a verbal argument between Mariah Lewis and 36-year-old Derrick Hutcherson, the man who is now charged with trying to kill her.