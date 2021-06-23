Repeat sexual offender sentenced to more than 100 years in prison
A Dauphin County man was sentenced Wednesday to serve 101 to 202 years of prison time. Dauphin County Judge Deborah E. Curcillo also classified James A. Dubuisson as a sexually violent predator immediately following his conviction by a jury of rape, burglary, strangulation, unlawful restraint of a minor, false imprisonment of a minor, terroristic threats, possession of an instrument of crime, simple assault, and tampering with evidence.www.pennlive.com