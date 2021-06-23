American Horror Stories Gets New Trailer

Could you whisper in my ear the things you wanna feel? I'd give you anything to feel it coming. Do you wake up on your own and wonder where you are? You live with all your faults. I wanna wake up where you are. I won't say anything at all. So why don't you… the BCTV Daily Dispatch? Welcome back to our daily dose of the best things happening across the television landscape (and with a wave of love and respect for The Goo Goo Dolls), as we take a look at what's been hitting your radar recently- with AHS and The Boys getting some love. From there, we move on to "5 More Things" with a look at the five articles that almost made the cut. Finally, another edition of "Random Thoughts" as we get direct and to-the-point when it comes to the BBC's Doctor Who and Jodie Whittaker.