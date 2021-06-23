American Horror Stories Gets New Trailer
With the American Horror Story spinoff series American Horror Stories less than a month away from its debut on FX on Hulu, the network has been releasing quite a few new looks at the upcoming anthology. Last week, a new teaser for the series dropped and this week has seen the release of two creepy new posters. Now, though, we're getting what may be the most disturbing look yet. FX has released a brand new trailer for American Horror Stories promising "a twisted new anthology" and introducing "Rubber Woman", a chilling twist on the infamous "Rubber Man" first introduced in American Horror Story's debut season, "Murder House".comicbook.com