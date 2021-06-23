Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

American Horror Stories Gets New Trailer

By Nicole Drum
ComicBook
 7 days ago

With the American Horror Story spinoff series American Horror Stories less than a month away from its debut on FX on Hulu, the network has been releasing quite a few new looks at the upcoming anthology. Last week, a new teaser for the series dropped and this week has seen the release of two creepy new posters. Now, though, we're getting what may be the most disturbing look yet. FX has released a brand new trailer for American Horror Stories promising "a twisted new anthology" and introducing "Rubber Woman", a chilling twist on the infamous "Rubber Man" first introduced in American Horror Story's debut season, "Murder House".

comicbook.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sarah Paulson
Person
Dyllón Burnside
Person
Charles Melton
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Myths And Legends#Hulu#American Horror Story#The Rubber Woman#The Rubber Man#Ahs#Fx Entertainment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Movies
News Break
Instagram
Related
TV & Videostvinsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Actor Neal McDonough Joins ‘American Horror Story’ Season 10

Neal McDonough is joining the Murphyverse as the former Yellowstone and Arrow star is set to become a series regular in the upcoming American Horror Story: Double Feature. According to Deadline, McDonough will play Dwight “Ike” Eisenhower in the Ryan Murphy FX series, though apparently, it is not the former U.S. President but just a character that shares the same name. It wouldn’t be the first time the show has named a character after somebody already famous, as Denis O’Hare played a character called Liz Taylor in AHS: Hotel back in 2015.
TV SeriesMovieWeb

American Horror Stories Teaser Arrives, Fear Takes New Form in Twisted Anthology Spinoff

Ryan Murphy's unnerving universe is expanding this summer with American Horror Stories premiering the first two episodes (seven episodes in its entirety) July 15th exclusively on FX on Hulu, and American Horror Story Season 10 premiering August 25th. The spin-off series will include episodic vignettes, while his current series American Horror Story: Double Feature will start two new nightmarish stories over the course of one season.
TV SeriesPosted by
CinemaBlend

American Horror Story Season 10 Just Added A Yellowstone Vet To Its Already Awesome Cast

American Horror Story has always been an ensemble show. From its first season, the show has strived to create multiple characters and show various perspectives on the story. Some actors have returned for multiple seasons, like Jessica Lange, Billie Lourd, Sarah Paulson and Evan Peters, but new faces continue to pop up. The upcoming season American Horror Story: Double Feature will feature some familiar faces, but it's also added a certain Yellowstone vet who's sure to shake things up.
TV & VideosGeekTyrant

Messed Up Trailer For Netflix's New Italian Horror-Inspired Film A CLASSIC HORROR STORY

Netflix has released a full trailer for its scary and disturbing-looking new Italian horror thriller A Classic Horror Story. The film pays tribute to the classic Italian horror films from directors like Dario Argento and Mario Bava. The trailer also points out that the movie is looking to change the rules of horror movies. I don’t know what exactly that means, but I’m looking forward to finding out! I love horror movies and this one looks like it’s going to be pretty messed up.
TV & Videosdigitalspy.com

American Horror Story spin-off teaser reveals Murder House connection

The latest teaser for the American Horror Story spin-off series directly ties into a past season. Any questions about how American Horror Stories connects to the main show are answered immediately in the first-look image, as viewers are taken back to the Murder House from season one. While there appeared...
Moviesflickeringmyth.com

Fantasy horror Witch Hunt gets a trailer, poster and images

A UK trailer, poster and images have been released for writer-director Elle Callahan’s fantasy horror Witch Hunt. Set in modern day America, the film follows a mother and daughter (Elizabeth Mitchell and Gideon Adlon) as they ferry women accused of witchcraft across the Southern border; take a look here…. Hunted....
Moviesflickeringmyth.com

Succubus horror-comedy Lillith gets a poster and trailer

A poster and trailer have been released for Lillith, an independent horror-comedy from director Lee Esposito which stars Nell Kessler as Jenna, a young woman who summons a lust demon to seek revenge after her boyfriend leaves her heartbroken; check them out here…. Jenna Collins (Nell Kessler) is a girl...
MoviesFirst Showing

New US Trailer for Argentinian Horror Film 'Rock, Paper and Scissors'

"There is no place like home." Dark Star Pictures has released the new US trailer for an Argentinian horror thriller titled Rock, Paper and Scissors, originally the same in Spanish, Piedra, Papel y Tijera. This initially premiered in 2019 at FrightFest in London and the Morbido Film Fest in Mexico. Jesus and Maria José are siblings living in the house of their recently deceased father. Their usual routine is interrupted by the arrival of Magdalena, their paternal half-sister. After many years without being with her other siblings, she comes from Spain to claim her share of the house inherited from their father. However, these siblings, who do not want to sell it, start playing wicked games with her, in which it is difficult to distinguish who has the stone, who has the paper and who has the scissors. This stars Agustina Cerviño, Valeria Giorcelli, Pablo Sigal. Looks like another unsettling, creepy Argentinian horror film to catch this summer. Disfrutar.
TV SeriesEW.com

American Horror Stories preview teases Murder House link with Rubber Woman

When American Horror Stories makes its debut next month, it could be treading into some fan-favorite territory. A full-length teaser for the American Horror Story spinoff series was released Wednesday, and in it, a woman wearing a rubber suit beckons to the viewer and takes us inside season 1's Murder House, only this time, there are all sorts of new horrors inside.
Moviesflickeringmyth.com

Candyman gets a new poster and trailer

Universal Pictures has released a new trailer and poster for Candyman, director Nia DaCosta’s ‘contemporary incarnation’ of the 1992 cult classic horror which stars Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Anthony, a visual artist who unleashes a terrifying wave of violence when he begins to explore the macabre details of the true story behind Candyman; take a look here…
Moviesimdb.com

‘Candyman’ New Trailer: Nia DaCosta and Jordan Peele Revamp the Horror Classic

“Candyman,” the urban legend turned classic horror film, is getting a refreshing new take. With a screenplay co-written by Jordan Peele and directed by rising star Nia DaCosta, the bloodcurdling thriller digs into the salient contemporary themes in the myth’s origin story. The film features “Watchmen” star Yahya Abdul Mateen II as an artist living in Chicago who becomes obsessed with the story of the Candyman. An impressive new trailer ahead of its August release promises stellar performances, production values, and plenty of chilling gore.
Los Angeles, CAramascreen.com

The Trailer And New Release Date For ENORMOUS: THE GORGE STORY

In celebration of movie theaters reopening, and live music returning to The Gorge Amphitheatre in Washington, Trafalgar Releasing has announced a new theatrical release date for Enormous: The Gorge Story. The one-night only event will be on July 21 with additional screenings in select locations. The film chronicles how a family-owned Washington winery, with a makeshift plywood stage, eventually became “The Gorge,” an internationally renowned concert venue that has attracted more than 7 million fans, and the world’s biggest musicians, to a patch of rural farmland “150 miles from nowhere.”
Movieshorrornewsnetwork.net

Sydney Lemmon Cast in ‘Firestarter’

Blumhouse made a scorching announcement today as Sydney Lemmon (Helstrom, Succession, Fear the Walking Dead) has been cast as “Vicky” in the upcoming feature film Firestarter from Universal Pictures, Blumhouse and Weed Road Pictures. Lemmon joins Zac Efron (Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile, The Greatest Showman), Ryan Armstrong (American...
Moviesflickeringmyth.com

Sarah Paulson says she regrets appearing in American Horror Story: Roanoke

One of the recurring actors and more or less the face of the long-running horror anthology series American Horror Story has revealed which season she wishes she could have skipped. During an appearance on The Hollywood Reporter’s Awards Chatter podcast, Sarah Paulson, who has featured in eight seasons of the...
TV Seriesbleedingcool.com

BCTV Daily Dispatch 28 June 2021: AHS Roanoke Joke & The Boys Party

Could you whisper in my ear the things you wanna feel? I'd give you anything to feel it coming. Do you wake up on your own and wonder where you are? You live with all your faults. I wanna wake up where you are. I won't say anything at all. So why don't you… the BCTV Daily Dispatch? Welcome back to our daily dose of the best things happening across the television landscape (and with a wave of love and respect for The Goo Goo Dolls), as we take a look at what's been hitting your radar recently- with AHS and The Boys getting some love. From there, we move on to "5 More Things" with a look at the five articles that almost made the cut. Finally, another edition of "Random Thoughts" as we get direct and to-the-point when it comes to the BBC's Doctor Who and Jodie Whittaker.
Video GamesTouchArcade

The Upcoming Mobile-Exclusive ‘Don’t Starve: Newhome’ Gets a New Story Trailer

It was one year ago yesterday that we first posted about Don’t Starve: Newhome, a brand new entry in Klei Entertainment’s popular Don’t Starve survival series that is built from the ground up and exclusive to mobile devices. This new game isn’t being developed Klei Entertainment directly, and instead is being headed up by Shengqu Games with the intention of creating a game-as-a-service model that will receive continuous support and new features. This is Don’t Starve: Mobile Live Ops, in other words. It will still focus on the survival, exploration, and crafting aspects that have made the series a hit over the years, but will also introduce new social and multiplayer elements that will provide an entirely new kind of Don’t Starve experience. In addition to all that though there will be a brand new story mode too, and today the developers have unveiled a brand new cinematic trailer hinting at what you can expect from the story in Don’t Starve: Newhome.