History of spitballs, steroids and other ways of cheating in MLB

Spaeder posted an apology tweet on Thursday afternoon, saying that he is deeply regretful for making "unfounded allegations" against the players mentioned in his thread. Another year, another baseball cheating scandal. The one that we're currently going through isn't as "scandalous" as others, per se, and didn't require a massive investigation in order to uncover the deep, dark secrets of an organization and the types of illicit practices going on. No, this one was hiding in plain sight, with pitchers using foreign substances that were especially sticky, in some cases, and allowed them to gain an edge over batters. MLB cracked down on it quickly — perhaps too quickly — and players will be punished going forward.