History of spitballs, steroids and other ways of cheating in MLB
Major League Baseball (MLB) issued a warning to its pitchers last week not to use "foreign substances" on the baseball. Pitchers, including the Nationals' Max Scherzer, claim they need some sticky stuff such as rosin to help them control where the ball goes. However, the commissioner of MLB, Rob Manfred, said the use of sticky substances other than rosin has become "an unfair competitive advantage" for the pitchers, because it allows them to throw pitches that spin more and are harder to hit.www.sfgate.com