Dawn chorus, Morepork owls, and predator control

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUsing birdsong to index the local health of New Zealand nature. The natural soundscape of New Zealand is ringing with birdsong. Unfortunately this natural wonder is currently confined to pockets of the country that are protected from introduced predators. The New Zealand government Department of Conservation (DOC) and community groups have embarked on an ambitious plan, called Predator Free New Zealand 2050, to rid as much of the country as possible of introduced predators that destroy the natural bird life and silence the soundscape. Neighbourhood groups contribute by trapping or poison baiting rats, mice, mustelids, hedgehogs, and brushtail possums to remove them from gardens and natural areas. In many cases the counts are tallied and posted on public databases (see <http://trapdoor.omegatech.co.nz> for example). Trapping success is assessed by DOC and by conservation organisations. The abundance of birds is tracked by large scale citizen science initiatives like the New Zealand Bird Atlas and the New Zealand Garden Bird Survey. But for many neighbourhood groups there is no index of the success of their efforts, other than the rising body count from traps, and in many cases this is not recorded either. Further, it is difficult to quantify the success of poison baiting because carcasses cannot be easily counted.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Owls#Predators#Citizen Science#Predator Free New Zealand#Doc#Cacophony Project#Col Names
