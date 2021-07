A nurse in a state-run hospital in India was put on leave after she accidentally cut off a newborn baby's thumb while removing an intravenous line (IV Line) using scissors. The incident took place in the southern state of Tamil Nadu on Monday. According to local media reports, the prematurely born baby had congenital anomalies due to which doctors had kept her off breastfeed. The doctors had put a venflon on her left thumb and wrapped it with surgical tape to inject fluids, The Times of India reported.