Pebblebrook buying Margaritaville Hollywood Beach for $270M
Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is buying Margaritaville Hollywood Beach Resort for $270 million, which would be the biggest South Florida hotel sale this year. The real estate investment trust is in contract to acquire the 369-key Jimmy Buffett-inspired resort at 1111 North Ocean Drive in Hollywood, according to the company. Pebblebrook, one of the country’s largest hotel owners, expects to close on the deal in the third quarter at a price per key of $731,700.therealdeal.com