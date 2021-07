ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — Governor Cuomo has announced that the Empire State Plaza July 4th fireworks show will return this year. "Last year many of our favorite annual events were canceled due to COVID, including the iconic Fourth of July fireworks displays at Jones Beach and Empire State Plaza," Governor Cuomo said. "Thanks to the hard work and dedication of New Yorkers in beating back the virus, we are able to enjoy these summer traditions once again. I encourage all New Yorkers to gather with their loved ones this Independence Day for these spectacular shows that celebrate our freedom as a nation, as well as the perseverance we have shown as a state throughout this pandemic."