Use Lambda, API Gateway, and AWS to make your models cheap and easy for others to use at scale. The cloud is an amazing place! You can start a company with world-class infrastructure for pennies in very little code. It seems too good to be true but this is the world of today. That being said, it’s not all ☀️& 🌈. I find whenever I try and do things in the cloud it always takes me WAY longer to figure it out than I expect. I mean, documentation exists, and it’s okay, but I often resort to the blog-o-sphere for help. If the blog-o-sphere doesn’t have my exact use case, well… Tough 💩. Structuring projects in a way that makes development and deployment easy is hard.