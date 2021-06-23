‘RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars’ on Paramount Plus: How to watch, release time, price, cast, trailer

Happy Friday, party people! Take a deep breath, people, because the blistering heat that has taken over New York and other areas of the country is finally taking a break this weekend— just in time for us to take a break from the stress of endless work and emails! Our favorite streaming platforms are raring to jump in and help us unwind— whether it be through your television in the blissful air conditioning or through your mobile device while lounging by a refreshing pool. While you sift through your options on Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime, or all of the above, check out the freshest titles that will best kick-start your relaxing streaming weekend. And worry not about getting too swamped by all the choices, because we here at Decider are happy to help you figure out what to watch this weekend and where to stream it.