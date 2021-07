Remember two years ago when the ESA announced an optional new policy for the US games industry that would theoretically encourage games companies to catch up with the then-already-present trend to disclose the odds of items hidden in gambleboxes, lootboxes, and lockboxes? We were all pretty skeptical that anything would ever come of it, since not only was it not going to be mandatory, but it appeared to be an attempt to deflect the actual government regulation that was heating up before the pandemic derailed pretty much everything. In fact, the ESA almost immediately started holding the policy up as a shield in response to government inquiries, despite nothing concrete actually having been designed, timelined, implemented, or enforced. Predictable, right?