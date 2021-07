Global economies must take rapid action to reduce the level of greenhouse gases emitted by agriculture, or risk missing climate targets, a world-leading group of investors has warned.The FAIRR network, which is supported by investors managing over $38 trillion (£27 trillion) in assets, has called for specific agriculture emissions targets to form part of the G20 nations’ climate plans at the UN’s Cop26 climate summit in Glasgow in November, saying current progress will not allow countries to hit the goals of the Paris climate agreement.The investment group includes high profile investors such as Legal and General and Canada Post Pension,...