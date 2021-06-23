Cancel
The National Guard really wants to grow. The latest budget is reducing their numbers

By Meghann Myers
Military Times
Military Times
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Five hundred soldiers is not a precipitous drop in personnel for a force of more than 440,000, but it’s definitely not what the National Guard would have preferred. The White House’s budget proposal, released in May, would like the Army National Guard to drop from 336,500 to 336,000, while holding the Air National Guard at 108,300. This comes following a year in which more Guard troops were deployed than at any time since World War II, Army Gen. Dan Hokanson, the National Guard Bureau’s chief, told reporters on Wednesday.

Military Times

Military Times

Military Times is your trusted, independent voice for news about service members at home and deployed around the world.

