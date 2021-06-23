This Rowing Machine Has Over 7,000 5-Star Reviews and is $200 Off on Amazon

Finding high-quality fitness equipment for your home that doesn’t cost an arm and a leg is tough. Sure, you want the equipment you use to be made of durable materials, keep you stable while you’re moving and last you a long time. At the same time, not everyone has thousands to spare to spend on a Peloton, fancy treadmill or collection of dumbbells. Thankfully, deals come around from time to time that bring these machines down to earth, and to a price most of us can justify. We’ve just found one we don’t think you’ll want to pass up.