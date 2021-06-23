Disabled veteran says he was booted off Chicago flight because of his service dog
CHICAGO - A disabled veteran says he was kicked off a flight in Chicago because of his service dog. The man was on his way to Washington, D.C. for a Wounded Warrior event. Ryan Foster says he did all the pre-registration work, such as notifying the airline days in advance that his service dog would be accompanying him. But on Wednesday after boarding his flight at O'Hare International Airport, Foster says he was asked to leave.www.fox32chicago.com