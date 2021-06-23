New York Governor: State's COVID Emergency to End Thursday

Everyone’s favorite rule from the COVID-19 pandemic is set to end. On Wednesday, June 23, 2021, Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that the State of Emergency for New York State will expire on Thursday, June 24, 2021. This is the same State of Emergency New York State has been under since the COVID-19 pandemic began. Because of this, any rules and regulations created because of the State of Emergency are set to end when that does. This includes the popular to-go alcohol and cocktail program.