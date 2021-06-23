Cancel
New York City, NY

New York Governor: State's COVID Emergency to End Thursday

Birmingham Star
 7 days ago

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said Wednesday the COVID-19 State of Emergency, originally declared in March of 2020, will expire Thursday. Cuomo made the announcement during a news briefing, and from his Twitter account, where he wrote, "New York's COVID-19 State of Emergency will end tomorrow [Thursday]. Fighting COVID and vaccinating New Yorkers are still top priorities, but the emergency chapter of this fight is over."

Andrew Cuomo
