Jobless rate drops in Eau Claire metro area

EAU CLAIRE — The unemployment rate in the Eau Claire metropolitan area dropped half a percentage point in May after falling nearly a full point the previous month.

The latest drop — from 3.9% in April to 3.4% in May — tied with Milwaukee and Janesville-Beloit for the second-largest decline posted by any of Wisconsin’s 12 metro areas last month, according to unadjusted data released Wednesday by the state Department of Workforce Development. While the jobless rate dipped in all 12 metro areas, only Racine had a larger decline than in the Eau Claire area.

That left the unadjusted jobless rate in the Eau Claire metro area, composed of Eau Claire and Chippewa counties, a half percentage point below the 3.9% registered statewide.

Unemployment rates among state metro areas ranged from 3% in La Crosse-Onalaska to 5% in Racine.

The May unemployment rate in the Eau Claire metro area was down 6.2 percentage points from 9.6% in May 2020 and down a full 10 points from 13.4% in April 2020 when a huge spike occurred at the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Despite the gains, unemployment remains higher than the state had experienced before the pandemic, said DWD economist Scott Hodek.

Agency estimates show that 3,181 people were unemployed in May, down from 8,593 in the same month of 2020 but up from 2,768 in 2019. The number of jobless workers in May was the highest since 2015, when it totaled 3,630.

“But things are moving in the right direction, and economic indicators overall are still showing near-term growth,” Hodek said.

The state Department of Revenue in March projected Wisconsin would return to normal employment by the second quarter of 2022, but the situation has been improving faster than expected so far in 2021, Hodek added.

Meanwhile, Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce announced Wednesday that a survey of state employers it conducted in the first three weeks of June revealed that 86% of businesses are struggling to hire workers. The business group called the situation an “emergency” and said 72% of respondents ranked the workforce shortage as the top public policy issue facing Wisconsin.

WMC used the results to renew its call on Gov. Tony Evers to end the state’s participation in a federal program offering enhanced pandemic-related benefits for unemployed workers.

Despite complaints from employers struggling to fill open positions, total employment in the Eau Claire metro area rose by 400 from April to May, when the total hit 85,700, and was up 7,500 from May 2020, according to the DWD estimates. The May gain was below the normal increase in jobs for the month.

The May unemployment rate in Eau Claire was 3.3%, down from 3.6% in April and 10% in May 2020, and ranked fourth lowest among the state’s 34 largest cities. The rate declined or stayed the same as in April in all of those cities.

The DWD report indicated that May unemployment rates declined in all 72 Wisconsin counties over the month.

Rates in west-central Wisconsin counties were: Barron 3.8%, Buffalo 3.8%, Chippewa 3.6%, Clark 3%, Dunn 3.6%, Eau Claire 3.3%, Jackson 5%, Pepin 2.8, Pierce 3.3%, Rusk 4.2%, St. Croix 3.3% and Trempealeau 3.6%.

Pepin and Taylor counties were tied for the third-lowest rate, while Clark was tied with Dane and Green counties for the sixth-lowest mark.

Jackson County was tied with Racine County for the state’s 11th-highest jobless rate.