San Jose, CA

San Jose water limits outdoor watering to two days per week

Posted by 
San Jose Sentinel
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3S9aGN_0adPYFAE00
(David Ballew/Unsplash)

(SAN JOSE, Calif.) San Jose Water announced on Wednesday the news rules aimed to conserve water during the California drought.

The mandate asks residents to limit outdoor watering to two days per week, San Jose Inside reported.

Other rules include limiting watering outside to 15 minutes and no watering from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and limiting washing vehicles at home.

A complete list of new regulations can be found at www.sjwater.com/drought.

Under the new watering restrictions, all residential, business and commercial customers are asked to decrease water usage by 15% from 2019 levels.

Andy Gere, SJW’s president and chief operating officer, applauded the efforts of customers for their past efforts in conserving water.

“During every drought, our customers have done extraordinarily well saving water to meet our local emergency conditions,” Gere said, per SJ Inside.“We ask them again to put conservation at the forefront so we can meet the 15% goal.”

IN THIS ARTICLE
#California Drought#Saving Water#Water Usage#Sjw
