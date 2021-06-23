Meet-and-greet and enrollment at HCCC; Donate blood; Men’s health day; Kayak tours at LSP | Upcoming

A luxury, 410-unit apartment complex next to the train station in Orange is expected to transform the city’s Main Street business area and bring more parking for commuters. The project, dubbed Essex & Crane, will have a first phase at 377 Crane St. — just behind the NJ Transit train station — and it will feature 209 studio, one and two-bedroom units. Once the adjacent second phase complex is completed, there will be 410 apartments and 750 parking spaces.