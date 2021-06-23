Cancel
McAfee antivirus software creator dead in Spanish prison

By Aritz Parra, Renata Brito, Barry Hatton
Mahoning Matters
Mahoning Matters
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

MADRID (AP) — John McAfee, the creator of McAfee antivirus software, was found dead in his jail cell near Barcelona in an apparent suicide Wednesday, hours after a Spanish court approved his extradition to the United States to face tax charges punishable by decades in prison, authorities said. The eccentric...

Mahoning Matters

Mahoning Matters

Youngstown, OH
Mahoning Matters is a civic-minded community news source for the city of Youngstown and the Mahoning Valley. We were founded in October 2019 with the mission to tell the stories that matter in Mahoning County and empower citizens to engage in their community with a focus on solutions.

