FORECAST: The gorgeous weather continues, for now...

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - While you might not need your rain gear this morning or even all day, take it with you, just in case. We will start the day off muggy with some fog and some cloud cover possible. I do think we’ll see some sunshine early in most areas, but the clouds will take back over for all later today. The first part of your Wednesday should be dry in most areas, but the scattered chances for showers and storms will be around for much of the day, especially later this evening. Some of those storms could be on the stronger side. About half of the area is under a marginal risk (1 out of 5) for severe weather. It’s a low-end risk, but something to keep an eye on.