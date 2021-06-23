Cancel
Keystone/Clinton Little League ball set for return

By Administrator
therecord-online.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBEECH CREEK, PA – After a year’s absence due to COVID-19, all-star baseball and softball return to the fields of Little League play in Clinton County. The entire 2020 season for Keystone Little League baseball and Clinton Little League softball fell victim to last year’s pandemic and there were lingering doubts over the past winter if Little League ball could resume in 2021. But as COVID cases dropped and vaccinations went up, Little League officials in Williamsport made the decision that playoff ball can take place this summer, although the Little League World Series in August will be for American teams only.\

therecord-online.com
