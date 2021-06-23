Keystone/Clinton Little League ball set for return

I am writing to tell you how glad I am that Carpinteria Valley Little League had a season this year. It was shortened, but it was still a lot of fun. Last year, I was 12 years old and moving up to a new division. I was excited to play with new rules when the season was cancelled. I was very disappointed. I am so glad we were able to play this year and I would like to say thank you to all the people that helped make it possible.