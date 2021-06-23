Disabled veteran says he was kicked off Chicago flight

CHICAGO - With just days until the 4th of July, those who have seen the damage fireworks can do are putting out a warning. Fire officials and medical experts gathered outside Comer Children's Hospital on Tuesday to say it is vital that the public understand and not take for granted the dangerous risks and long-term consequences fireworks can pose to people, pets and those who suffer from post-traumatic stress disorder. They put on a demonstration showing that a sparkler could quickly set a shirt on fire.