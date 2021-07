While the postponed 2020 Summer Olympics in Japan are just a month away, there is already chatter online about the upcoming 2022 Winter Olympics in China. Social intelligence platform Yonder uses AI and machine learning to analyze and track how narratives spread on both mainstream and fringe platforms and their impact on public opinion. In a new report, it found that hyperactive online groups are leveraging these conversations about the Winter Olympics to push their own agendas and spread misinformation.