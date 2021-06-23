Cancel
Killington, VT

Rockin the Region with actor Matt Vita

mountaintimes.info
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTop actors, actresses, producers, writers and a model descended on Killington to film last week. You might have seen some filming around Killington the past two weeks and that was for a yet to be named dark comedy based in Killington that will be out in 2022. Local resident and comedic actor Matt Vita brought this project to life. He created the story, assembled the dream team, and will be starring opposite America’s Next Top Model Winner Sophie Sumner, in a cast including Tony Award-winning producers David Lambert and Shawn Arani, New York actresses Sam Morales and Sarah Faye Beard, comic geniuses Brianna Cala, Nikki MacCallum, Christopher Griggs, and film actor Haulston Mann. The movie was directed by Mark Dudzinski and Frank Perz, assistant-directed by Collen Doyle, written by Grace Day, and cast by Tessa Faye Talent. It’s being produced by Gnar Bois, which is made up of longtime friends Mark Dudzinski and Matt Vita.

mountaintimes.info
