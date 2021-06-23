Oh no! Euro 2020 racking up own-goals at a wild pace

Germany finally clicked into gear at the European Championship, with a little help from defending champion Portugal, which became the first team to score two own-goals in one game at the continental tournament, giving the Germans a 4-2 victory on Saturday in Munich, ending fears of another group-stage exit. “Altogether it was a class performance. Great attitude, great morale. We deserved to win by this amount,” said Germany coach Joachim Löw, whose team lost its opening game to France. “I expected that we would do the things that we didn’t do so well against France better.” Cristiano Ronaldo put Portugal in the lead in the 15th minute against the run of play. It was his first goal against Germany and his third at Euro 2020. It also extended his all-time tournament record to 12 goals. But defenders Rúben Dias and Raphaël Guerreiro gave Germany the lead before halftime by scoring into their own net. Kai Havertz and Robin Gosens then got two more for Germany early in the second half — becoming the first players within the squad to score at a European Championship. Diogo Jota got one back for Portugal in the 67th after Ronaldo acrobatically saved a free kick from going out. Germany, the 2014 World Cup champions, had been looking for a good showing at Euro 2020 to make up for their first-round exit at the 2018 World Cup in Russia. Both Portugal and Germany now have 3 points in Group F, 1 behind defending World Cup champion France, which was surprisingly held to a 1-1 draw by Hungary in Budapest. Hungary has 1 point and will next play Germany on Wednesday in Munich. France will play Portugal in Budapest.