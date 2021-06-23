Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Food & Drinks

Scotch Bonnet and Grapefruit Margarita

By Cointrea u
Bon Appétit
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePlace glass in freezer to chill. Add ¼ cup sugar or salt to small bowl for rimming the glass. Set aside. Take your pepper and slice it thinly. You'll want 1-2 slices for your drink, depending on your spice tolerance, and 1 for garnish. Step 4. Fill a shaker with...

www.bonappetit.com
Community Policy
View All 2 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tequila
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grapefruit Juice#Scotch Bonnet#Sugar#Glass#Food Drink
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Food & Drinksarchitecturaldigest.com

A Batch Margarita for Every Occasion

Whether you’re a traditionalist or an experimentalist, prefer yours on the rocks or straight up, or take an always or never position on the salted rim, there’s no debate that any margarita worth drinking starts with three things: Cointreau, a good tequila, and fresh lime juice. History backs us up: The Original Margarita with Cointreau dates back to 1948, when glamorous Dallas socialite Margarita Sames mixed the iconic orange liqueur with tequila and lime juice while on vacation in Acapulco to produce a complex, colorful, and balanced cocktail. This bitter-sweet combo—at once simple and extraordinary—has served partygoers and their hosts ever since. It’s a drink that truly will never go out of style.
RecipesGQ

Make This the Summer of the Margarita

Every summer has its own personality. And this summer? It's the summer of margaritas. As friends begin to gather with safety in mind, margaritas help set the scene, whether you're keeping it traditional or taking it up a level with our mixologist-developed margarita recipes. No matter the recipe, Cointreau is the call—the iconic orange liqueur distilled from a blend of sweet and bitter orange peels is the perfect partner for any tequila and every margarita. Let’s prove it: with an amazing new cocktail recipe each month and pointers for serving them with style, GQ will keep the margarita recipes coming so you can keep your sunny, sophisticated, stress-free summer going as the days get longer and the nights get hotter.
Food & Drinksleitesculinaria.com

Chile-Spiked Margarita

Chile-spiked margaritas are stunning little sippers, made with warming jalapeno-infused tequila. Cointreau, lime juice, and agave syrup perfectly finish these better-than-boxed margaritas. Adapted from Jose Garces | The Latin Road Home | Lake Isle Press, 2012. Keith Raimondi, mixologist extraordinaire, added a fun Mexican element to this cocktail by sweetening...
Food & Drinksvinepair.com

The Scotch Old Fashioned Recipe

Few drinks carry the air of sophistication that an Old Fashioned does. The classic cocktail has been around since the 19th century, making it one of the oldest drinks in existence. This riff gives the beloved cocktail a Celtic twist, subbing out the Old Fashioned’s usual bourbon or rye for Scotch whisky.
DrinksFood52

Grapefruit Radler From Jeffrey Morgenthaler

I’ve known Jeffrey Morgenthaler for quite some time now, and the way both of us drink has changed over the years. (Namely, we drink a lot less, if at all.) These days, Jeffrey’s post-shift reward is a nonalcoholic Radler, typically a mixture of beer and something citrusy such as lemonade. As for the beer: “I have tried them all, and I can say the greatest nonalcoholic beer in America is Busch NA.” —Julia Bainbridge.
RecipesPosted by
Vice

Curried Scotch Egg Recipe

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste. Make the yogurt mayo: Mix all the ingredients together in a medium bowl and season to taste with salt and pepper. Cover and refrigerate until ready to use. Make the Scotch egg: Melt the butter in a large skillet over medium....
DrinksBon Appétit

Ginger Grapefruit G&T

Melissa Miranda shares her version of a Bombay & Tonic taking inspiration from the Philippines with a riff on the Gin Pom. With grapefruit, ginger, cardamom bitters, a squeeze of lime, and Bombay Sapphire, this drink will remind you of being on the beach.
Recipeslacucinaitaliana.com

Antonia Klugmann's Pepper and Grapefruit Risotto

On Saturday, June 19, La Cucina Italiana hosted a virtual culinary experience during which chef Antonia Klugmann prepared one of her signature recipes: pepper and grapefruit risotto. The event was held in partnership with the Italy-America Chamber of Commerce West. Klugmann is the chef and owner of L'Argine a Venco,...
Food & Drinksnews4sanantonio.com

Fiesta margaritas

Shelly was live at Fiesta de Los Reyes bringing you all the food and fun from historic Market Square. She’s starting the show off with a margarita from La Margarita, the perfect start to a Thirsty Thursday. Take a look and let us know if you stop by and enjoy this Fiesta Favorite.
DrinksPosted by
FanSided

Dr. Bourbonlove or How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love Scotch and Irish

I’m tired. If you’ve been into bourbon for more than a few months, I’d wager you’re tired too. One could argue that today’s bourbon market is the best or the worst it has ever been for consumers. On the one hand, distilleries are producing more bourbon than they ever have. New distilleries are popping up all over the place. Old favorites are releasing new, exciting core lineup products and are releasing limited editions at record pace. The bourbon world is ablaze with hype and interest from all over, newcomers to the world of bourbon now have more choices than ever before and there’s something for everyone out there.
RecipesWUHF

Soul Plates: Rhubarb Margarita

Jerry Manley put his twist on a summer cocktail in this week's Soul Plates, using rhubarb as part of a margarita recipe. He explained how a famous chef shared a secret with him to enhance the flavor. You can see Jerry's recipes on his Facebook page, Rochesterbites.
Saint Louis, MOSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Arzola's Fajitas & Margaritas to open in Benton Park

One of the biggest names in St. Louis Tex-Mex restaurants is back. Arzola’s Fajitas & Margaritas will open at 2730 McNair Avenue, the former Ernesto’s Wine Bar space in Benton Park. Arzola’s is a sequel to Eddie Arzola’s beloved Chuy Arzola’s, which operated in Dogtown from 1989 until 2008. (There...
Drinkscityline.tv

Signature Pride Ginger Watermelon Margarita

This is my signature pride cocktail…now I know it’s not a traditional pride rainbow colour cocktailed but that’s not my style. Not that I don’t love a good rainbow – I just prefer an amazing cocktail that tastes great and isn’t simply vodka with food colouring. Not that there is anything wrong with that…
Wausau, WIPosted by
WausauPilot

Cocktail of the Week: Pineapple Margarita

This week’s featured cocktail is a refreshing twist on the margarita – with the taste of luscious pineapple. The original recipe comes from The Palms Supper Club and was created by and named for Penny Borchardt. Pineapple Margarita. 2 oz. tequila. 1 oz .triple sec. 1/2 oz. lime juice. 1/2...
DrinksPosted by
InsideHook

The Oldest Single Malt Scotch Ever Bottled Will Be Up for Sale This Year

Gordon & MacPhail, known as “one of the oldest and most revered independent bottlers in Scotch Whisky’s history,” just introduced the oldest single malt Scotch ever bottled. Generations 2021 is a spirit bottled from the Glenlivet distillery in a G&M bespoke cask back in 1940. Cask 340 has yielded a total of 250 decanters for sale, according to the company.
Recipesfeastmagazine.com

Frozen Margarita Pie

Refreshing and easy to make, this frozen pie features all the flavors of the best Margarita. The graham cracker crust is salted, and the creamy filling is spiked with tequila blanco and orange liqueur. Topped with tangy whipped Greek yogurt and garnished with lime zest, this boozy dessert is perhaps all you need for your next summer soirée.
Food & Drinksgethealthyu.com

Skinny Margarita

I love a good margarita, but if you plan on ordering one at a restaurant, you might need to squeeze in an extra workout! The super-sized frozen margaritas commonly served at Mexican restaurants are typically well over 700 calories. And margarita mixes you buy pre-made are full of sugar and food coloring.
Boise, IDPosted by
104.3 WOW Country

Mimosa and Margarita Bar Crawls Hitting Boise This Summer

Something about summer makes day drinking feel like a good idea. And who am I to argue with what the season inspires? We all just need to go with the flow and when there’s a margarita crawl in Boise, you attend. When there’s a mimosa crawl in Boise, you attend. But probably not both, just because in this case they are only a day apart. So which tickles your fancy?