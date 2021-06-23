Scotch Bonnet and Grapefruit Margarita

I’m tired. If you’ve been into bourbon for more than a few months, I’d wager you’re tired too. One could argue that today’s bourbon market is the best or the worst it has ever been for consumers. On the one hand, distilleries are producing more bourbon than they ever have. New distilleries are popping up all over the place. Old favorites are releasing new, exciting core lineup products and are releasing limited editions at record pace. The bourbon world is ablaze with hype and interest from all over, newcomers to the world of bourbon now have more choices than ever before and there’s something for everyone out there.