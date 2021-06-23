Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

ConditionReports.com, AutoIMS Partner on New Inspection Application

By Vehicle Remarketing Staff
automotive-fleet.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new, “TransportCR” app created by ConditionReports.com and connected to AutoIMS is ready to offer an easy tool to capture a transportation inspection by snapping photos and cataloging damage at vehicle pick-up and drop-off, according to a June 10 press release. Geo-tagging, date and time stamps, and user-specific authentication all...

www.automotive-fleet.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gm#Autoims#Transportcr#Autoims Com#Carolina Auto Auction#Greensboro Auto Auction#Greensboro Gm#Conditionreports Com Ceo#Vehicle Remarketing
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
General Motors
News Break
Technology
News Break
Cell Phones
News Break
Auctions
Related
Cell Phonestoolfarm.com

New: The Maxon App  (Application and License Manager)

The new Maxon App manages the installation, licensing, upgrading, and updating of your Maxon products. To explain, it replaces the Red Giant Application Manager. Below, the Press release that explains how it functions and how to download the app. We also have information in our FAQ about some of the finer details about the application.
Computersphoronix.com

Canonical Partners With Blender Around Paid LTS Application Support

Ubuntu maker Canonical has partnered up with the Blender Foundation to offer paid enterprise support around the long-term support versions of Blender. In an interesting move for Canonical that is normally focused on offering LTS/enterprise support around their Linux distribution, the company is now offering paid enterprise support for Blender's LTS releases. Canonical's Blender LTS support extends beyond just Blender-on-Ubuntu to also include other Linux distributions as well as macOS and Windows.
Rochester, NYmonroecopost.com

Ciccarelli Advisory Services names new partners

COURTESY OF CICCARELLI ADVISORY SERVICES INC. Ciccarelli Advisory Services Inc. recently named Judith Alexander-Wasley and Samantha Webster as new partners for its Rochester office. Alexander-Wasley and Webster have experience in the financial planning industry and over a decade with the firm. Ciccarelli Advisory Services Inc. uses a family-focused comprehensive planning...
BusinessPosted by
pymnts

Xendoo, Gusto Partner For New Payroll Solution

The accounting/bookkeeping software fintech Xendoo announced on Thursday (July 1) that it had formed a partnership with Gusto to create a new service called Xendoo Payroll. Lil Roberts, founder and CEO of Xendoo, said that working with Gusto was an obvious decision, as both companies share the same market: small business owners looking to streamline their bookkeeping, payroll or benefits needs. The next step will be a long-term, deeper tech partnership between the South Florida-based Xendoo and Gusto, which is headquartered in San Francisco.
PoliticsDavis Enterprise

City seeks ideas and partners for new sports facilities

The city’s efforts to improve the quantity and quality of its sports facilities continued Tuesday with the City Council authorizing solicitation of ideas to do exactly that. The Request for Expressions of Interest will determine whether there are other entities interested in partnering with the city on developing and funding new sports facilities.
Pageland, SCpagelandprogressive.com

New application for downtown grants

Applicants for Pageland’s business improvements grants will be asked to provide more details about their proposed projects. The town council suspended this year’s program because the current, seven question application, was deemed too simple and proposed work estimates were outdated. At a June 15 meeting, the town council not only...
Pittsburgh, PAPosted by
Pittsburgh Business Times

New Jersey IT company acquires SDLC Partners

A New Jersey-based health care technology company with global offices has acquired Monroeville’s SDLC Partners. Financial terms of the deal with CitiusTech, based in Princeton, New Jersey, weren’t announced. SDLC Partners is a health care technology consultancy that has 350 employees as well as a cybersecurity company called CyLumena. It...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

SensiML Partners With Microchip Technology For Smart Edge IoT Applications

PORTLAND, Ore., June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SensiML ™ Corporation, a leading developer of AI tools for building intelligent Internet of Things (IoT) endpoints, today announced that it has partnered with Microchip Technology to simplify the development of Artificial Intelligence (AI) code for smart industrial, consumer, and commercial edge Internet-of-Things (IoT) applications. This partnership enables embedded developers using Microchip Technology's microcontrollers and the powerful MPLAB X IDE tool suite to quickly and easily add intelligence to their new or legacy designs with SensiML's Analytics Toolkit. Small Footprint, Low Power and Efficient Models - AI for Edge IoT ApplicationsThe new integrated design flow enables users to use the Data Visualizer debug tool included with the MPLAB X IDE tool suite to directly read register-level sensor data and then feed that information in SensiML's Data Capture Lab where it can be analyzed and labeled for high-quality AI modeling. This approach means that data from any of the wide range of sensors supported by MPLAB X IDE tool suite can be converted into usable AI models. The models generated by the SensiML tools are extremely efficient and can easily be supported by nearly any Microchip microcontroller and its associated memory subsystem while keeping power consumption extremely low.
Medical & Biotechhealio.com

BLOG: Myriad applications for new ptosis drug

In July 2020, the FDA approved Upneeq for acquired blepharoptosis in adults. After having participated in the clinical trials, I am now finding it has significant clinical utility in my everyday practice — see my previous blog on Upneeq. At first, I saw it as a drug that would mainly...
Technologyinsurancebusinessmag.com

Reliance Partners appoints new chief technology officer

Commercial transportation and logistics specialist Reliance Partners has announced the appointment of Mario Paluzzi (pictured) as chief technology officer. In his new role, the insurance agency said that Paluzzi will oversee the development of Reliance Partners’ proprietary technology initiatives and lead the agency’s strategy to “drive solutions in the trucking and freight insurance industry.”
New Ulm, MNJournal

Town Talk: NUPU partners to offer new program

We are pleased to announce a new program to further enhance our utility services to residents. New Ulm Public Utilities has entered into a partnership with Service Line Warranties of America (SLWA), a HomeServe Company – a leading provider of home repair solutions – to provide optional repair service plans to our resident homeowners.
Softwareautomotive-fleet.com

LEVC Launches New Telematics Service Using Connected by Geotab

LEVC (London Electric Vehicle Company) announced on July 1, 2021,the launch of LEVC Telematics, Connected by Geotab, a new service which offers access to vehicle insights to help businesses of all sizes increase productivity and cost savings of their electric vehicles. Available for all new TX electric taxis and VN5...
Houston, TXcw39.com

Nutcracker Market opens applications for new merchants

HOUSTON (CW39) The Houston Nutcracker Market is now taking applications to become a merchant for this year’s market which will run from Thursday, November 11 – Sunday, November 14. Merchants who are interested in learning more or applying can visit Nutcracker Market’s website at nutcrackermarket.com and click on the “Merchant”...
ElectronicsPosted by
The Associated Press

American Robotics and Scientific Applications & Research Associates (SARA) Partner to Further Advance Fully-Autonomous Drone Operations in U.S. National Airspace

MARLBOROUGH, Mass. & CYPRESS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 24, 2021-- American Robotics, a commercial developer of the first FAA-approved fully-automated drone system, and Scientific Applications & Research Associates (SARA) today announced a partnership to unlock the $100 billion commercial drone market by advancing Beyond-Visual-Line-Of-Sight (BVLOS) operations in the National Airspace System (NAS). American Robotics’ Scout System uses SARA’s Terrestrial Acoustic Sensor Array (TASA), an acoustics-based aircraft detection technology, to effectively identify other aircraft and maintain a safe distance from them while in flight. This sensor technology combined with advanced safety features of American Robotics’ Scout System enables a best-in-class Detect and Avoid (DAA) capability that is fundamental to meet and exceed the Federal Aviation Administration’s (FAA) expectations for safe drone flight in the National Airspace System (NAS) with no visual observers on the ground.
Steamboat Springs, COSteamboat Pilot & Today

RE/MAX Partners welcomes new broker associate

Rebecca Bailey has joined RE/MAX Partners in Steamboat Springs as a broker associate. She became a Realtor in 2005 and has been serving the Yampa Valley for 16 years. “The dedication, experience and sincerity that Rebecca brings to our company is inspiring,” said Kim Kreissig, RE/MAX Partners managing broker, in a news release. “We are honored to have her on our team.”
Worldgisuser.com

RMSI partners with Enzen UK to support Scotia Gas Network (SGN), UK for GIS Application Support and Maintenance

New Delhi, June 23, 2021: RMSI, a global leader in geospatial and engineering solutions, has been awarded with a GIS application support and maintenance project for Scotia Gas Network (SGN), UK’s most innovative gas distribution network company. The engagement is in partnership with Enzen, as part of which RMSI will manage the Esri-based GIS Application requirements for SGN for a period of 5 years.
Technologyaithority.com

OpenText partners with Google Cloud to Extend Availability of Solution Extensions for SAP Applications to the Asia Pacific Japan region

Customers can now take advantage of OpenText solutions for SAP applications using Google Cloud regional data centers in Singapore, India, and Japan. OpenText, announced expanded local support for OpenText solution extensions for SAP applications in the Asia Pacific Japan (APJ) region on Google Cloud. Leveraging public cloud infrastructure to extend the OpenText private cloud, OpenText now offers customers increased choice and flexibility for in-region deployment of information management solutions for the SAP ecosystem.

Comments / 0

Community Policy