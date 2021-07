Numerous fire agencies were dealing with three local foothill fires throughout the weekend, with one of them still considered far from being contained on Monday. The Nettle Fire, Success Fire and Mountain Fire all in the Tule River Indian Reservation and Success Valley all burned over the weekend. The Nettle Fire on the Tule River Reservation near Eagle Mountain Casino was the biggest of the three and has burned 1,800 acres and was 35 percent contained as of Monday.