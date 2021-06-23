BLACK PANTHER: T'Chaka Is Finally Getting His Own Funko Pop Figure Featuring His Badass Panther Costume

Last year, Letterkenny fans found out that Funko was one of the companies who gained the rights to merchandise distribution for the hit sit-com series. Today, dreams do come true as they fully reveal their first wave of Letterkenny Pop Vinyls. The four main cast members are arriving first with Wayne, Katy, Squirrely Dan, and Darry. Each character comes to life right out of the screen with the iconic look that fans will want to display on their shelves. This is one of those times that really shows how Funko shines, as these are perfect collectibles for any fan out there, whether you're a fan of the Pop designs or not. These figures will also be the only collectibles for Letterkenny out there, almost dominating the market for dedicated fans.