BLACK PANTHER: T'Chaka Is Finally Getting His Own Funko Pop Figure Featuring His Badass Panther Costume
T'Chaka was murdered by Zemo in Captain America: Civil War, but we got to catch up with a younger version of the character in Black Panther's memorable opening sequence. There, we saw the King of Wakanda confront his brother N'Jobu (Erik Killmonger's father) in Oakland, California, accusing him of assisting black-market arms dealer Ulysses Klaue with stealing Vibranium from Wakanda. It was a great scene, and featured a very different Black Panther costume.www.comicbookmovie.com