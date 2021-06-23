Advocates renew push to license illegal immigrants
BOSTON — People living in the U.S. illegally would be allowed to get Massachusetts driver's licenses under a Democratic-led plan that has been resurrected on Beacon Hill. On Wednesday, the Legislature's Joint Committee on Transportation heard testimony from dozens of supporters and opponents of a perennial proposal to allow all qualified residents, regardless of immigration status, to apply for a standard state license or identification card.www.eagletribune.com