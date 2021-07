VANCOUVER, BC, June 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - PlantX Life Inc. (the " Company" or " PlantX") (CSE: VEGA) (Frankfurt: WNT1) (OTCQB: PLTXF) is pleased to announce that the Company, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, New Deli Hillcrest LLC (" New Deli Hillcrest"), has completed its previously announced transaction to acquire certain assets of LIV Marketplace LLC (" LIV Marketplace") for an aggregate purchase price of US$3,246,938.73 (the " Acquisition"). The purchase price was satisfied by (i) US$450,000 in cash, (ii) 3,777,778 common shares issued at a deemed price of $0.55 per common share in the authorized share structure of the Company (" Consideration Shares"), (iii) the assumption of $1,000,000 in debt owed by LIV Marketplace to the Company and (iv) US$96,938.73 in inventory. The Consideration Shares are subject to a 4-month statutory hold period in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws.